February 18, 2026

Help keep local news alive—donate to support our community reporting!Donate

Sign up
Log in

Train Derails in Pittsfield Twp, No Injuries Reported

Lonnie Huhman

Public SafetySaline

Train Derails in Pittsfield Twp, No Injuries Reported

Banner Ad - 1140x220 - Chelsea Expo

Public Safety officials said a train derailment on February 18 closed several roads after rail cars left the track early that morning, but there was no reported public safety hazard.

The Pittsfield Township Department of Public Safety sent out word about the derailment after it happened at 5:06 a.m. on Wednesday the 18th, at Payeur Road, east of State Street, in Pittsfield Township.

In a news release put out that morning, the township said the “Pittsfield Township Police and Fire Departments were dispatched to Payeur Road east of State Street after Ann Arbor Railroad reported a train derailment. Approximately thirteen (13) rail cars derailed from the tracks, none of which were carrying hazardous material.”

The township said no vehicles were involved in this derailment and no injuries have been reported.

“There is no public safety hazard as a result of this derailment,” according to the Pittsfield Public Safety Department.

Initial public notification was made via Everbridge by Washtenaw County Metro Dispatch, the township said.

Payeur Road between State Street and Marton Road will be closed as well as Morgan Road between Venture Drive and Stone School Road. Pittsfield said these closures are expected to remain in place possibly for several days.

An investigation into the cause of the derailment is underway, Pittsfield Township said that morning. Updates regarding the road closure and reopening of the roadways will be published by Pittsfield Township through Everbridge, additional press release, and social media.

Photos at the scene on Feb. 18 by Heather Finch

Banner Ad - 1140x220 - Go Daddy

Pittsfield Township, Train, Train Derailment

Latest articles

Train Derails in Pittsfield Twp, No Injuries Reported

Lonnie Huhman

Urgent Recall: Quest Cat Food Nationwide Alert

Food Recalls

UPCOMING EVENTS

View Calendar
Add Event

Submit a Veterans Day Tribute

Click Here
The Sun Times News Logo

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, Milan, and Saline.

Map pin icon 8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130
Phone icon +1 (734) 268-6269

How to Submit

Useful Links

Subscribe

Subscribe to our free daily newsletter to stay on top of all the local news.

Copyright © 2026 The Suntimes News

WP2Social Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com