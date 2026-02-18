Train Derails in Pittsfield Twp, No Injuries Reported

Public Safety officials said a train derailment on February 18 closed several roads after rail cars left the track early that morning, but there was no reported public safety hazard.

The Pittsfield Township Department of Public Safety sent out word about the derailment after it happened at 5:06 a.m. on Wednesday the 18th, at Payeur Road, east of State Street, in Pittsfield Township.

In a news release put out that morning, the township said the “Pittsfield Township Police and Fire Departments were dispatched to Payeur Road east of State Street after Ann Arbor Railroad reported a train derailment. Approximately thirteen (13) rail cars derailed from the tracks, none of which were carrying hazardous material.”

The township said no vehicles were involved in this derailment and no injuries have been reported.

“There is no public safety hazard as a result of this derailment,” according to the Pittsfield Public Safety Department.

Initial public notification was made via Everbridge by Washtenaw County Metro Dispatch, the township said.

Payeur Road between State Street and Marton Road will be closed as well as Morgan Road between Venture Drive and Stone School Road. Pittsfield said these closures are expected to remain in place possibly for several days.

An investigation into the cause of the derailment is underway, Pittsfield Township said that morning. Updates regarding the road closure and reopening of the roadways will be published by Pittsfield Township through Everbridge, additional press release, and social media.

Photos at the scene on Feb. 18 by Heather Finch