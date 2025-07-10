Trane Urgent Recall: Gas Leak Fire Hazard Alert

Trane has issued an urgent recall of its Gas/Electric Packaged Units due to a potential gas leak that poses a fire hazard. The recall affects approximately 4,790 units, with the fuel gas valve potentially opening unexpectedly. This poses a severe safety risk to consumers.

The recall, announced on July 3, 2025, includes specific models sold under the Trane and American Standard brands. These units, sold nationwide between January 2024 and March 2025, retailed for $8,250 to $12,900. The affected models include serial numbers ranging from 24061381FA to 24492348FA.

Consumers are urged to immediately stop using the heating mode of these units. Trane and American Standard recommend contacting the dealer who installed the unit to arrange for a free inspection and repair. The remedy involves replacing the ignition board to prevent potential hazards.

For assistance, consumers can reach Trane and American Standard at 800-889-0129 or visit their respective websites for more information. No injuries have been reported, but one incident of gas leakage has been documented. Safety is paramount, and prompt action is advised to ensure your home remains secure.









