Trinity Health and Chelsea Hospital Receive $350,000 Grant

Trinity Health Livingston and Chelsea Hospital, a joint-venture between Trinity Health Michigan and University of Michigan Health, have been awarded a two-year, $350,000 grant from the Michigan Health Endowment Fund to enhance psychiatric evaluation and behavioral health services for individuals treated in the hospitals’ Emergency Departments (ED) and inpatient medical units.

The grant will fund clinical staff, training, and the acquisition of additional technology, to support behavioral health services and to address barriers to care. Psychiatric evaluations, supported by a team of psychiatrists, are available to patients at each hospital. When patients are later discharged, a dedicated team of behavioral health clinicians can ensure a smooth transition in care and provide them with the necessary resources and support.

“This grant empowers our hospitals to offer enhanced real-time psychiatric support, providing life-changing services to those who need them most,” said Melissa Tolstyka, a director of Behavioral Health Services for Trinity Health in southeast Michigan. “This is a proactive approach to ensure everyone receives the care and support they need, when they need it, including when they return home.”

A key component of the enhanced services is to ensure patients receive support with transitions in care. Upon discharge, patients have aftercare appointments and check-ins with hospital staff to ensure they continue to have the resources they need. Additionally, patients are connected to Community Health Workers and Peer Navigators, who can help them address real-world barriers such as transportation, housing, or insurance that may otherwise prevent them from receiving aftercare.

Roughly 30 percent of all Michigan residents have anxiety and/or depression, while the suicide rate has steadily increased over the last decade. With mental health and access to services being top priority needs for Trinity Health Livingston and Chelsea Hospital in their most recent Community Health Needs Assessment reports, this funding will provide timely, essential support for patients and improve overall health outcomes.