Trinity Health Recognized Nationally for Digital Excellence According to 2024 Most Wired Survey

Trinity Health has received national recognition for its commitment to the adoption, integration, and impact of technology across all its hospital campuses and ambulatory centers nationwide, according to The College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME). The health system achieved CHIME’s Acute Level 9 and Ambulatory Level 9 rankings in its recently released 2024 Digital Health Most Wired Survey.

Among nearly 48,000 facilities represented in the survey, Trinity Health distinguished itself by ranking above its peers in critical categories such as analytics and data management, population health, infrastructure, and patient engagement according to the survey.

“While we know caregivers are the heart and soul of all patient interactions, we have been very intentional about identifying and adopting technology solutions that best support them and enhance their ability to provide high-quality care,” said Murielle Beene, DNP MBA MPH MS PMP RN NI-BC FAMIA, senior vice president and chief health informatics officer at Trinity Health. “We understand the important role technology can play in medicine, which is why we so proud to be recognized as one of the most technologically advanced health care systems in the country.”

The Digital Health Most Wired Survey and recognition program serves as a comprehensive “Digital Health Check-up” for health care organizations globally. As success in digital health increasingly influences the quality of patient care, the CHIME survey reflects the progress of leading health care providers as they reshape the future. This achievement extends beyond information technology, symbolizing a collective organizational commitment to enhancing health care through advanced digital health strategies.

“We are proud to recognize Trinity Health’s exceptional dedication to digital health excellence,” said CHIME President and CEO, Russ Branzell. “The health system’s pioneering performance in the industry not only inspires other organizations by example, but also provides patients around the world with better care.”