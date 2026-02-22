February 22, 2026

Truck Crashes into Chelsea CVS

Doug Marrin

ChelseaPublic Safety

Chelsea Fire, Rescue, and Police responded Saturday afternoon to a reported building incident at the CVS pharmacy located at 935 South Main Street in Chelsea.

Engine 61 and Rescue 161 were dispatched to the scene, though the rescue unit was later canceled. The area was secured and taped off as crews assessed the situation. No injuries were reported. CVS arranged for its own board-up crew, and fire personnel cleared the scene, leaving the property under the supervision of the Chelsea Police Department.

From Chelsea Police:

Incident # 26-708

February 21, 2026 @ 1:51 pm

The Chelsea Police Department responded to the 900 block of S. Main Street for the report of a private property crash involving a vehicle that had struck a building while the driver was attempting to pull into a parking spot. Upon arrival, the officer made contact with the driver of the vehicle, identified as an 81-year-old Howell woman. There were no injuries reported as a result of the crash. The driver of the vehicle was cited for the accident.

