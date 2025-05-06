Truck Crashes into House in Downtown Dexter

A single-vehicle crash in downtown Dexter left the front porch of a home damaged, but thankfully there were no reported injuries.

The crash happened around 6 p.m. on May 5, at the intersection of Baker Road and Main Street. The Sun Times News connected with Doug Armstrong, Fire Chief of the Dexter Area Fire Department, to ask about the crash. He had just left the scene when STN posed some questions to him.

Armstrong said the pickup truck was traveling north on Baker and turned left onto Main Street and continued to turn left up across the sidewalk and into the porch of the house. He said there were no injuries reported, and the police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

“It is fortunate that the truck did not collide with any eastbound traffic on Main Street as it crossed both lanes before climbing the curb, crossing the sidewalk and lawn and impacting the porch,” Armstrong said.



The occupant of the house heard a loud crash and looked outside and saw the pickup truck wedged up onto the porch, Armstrong said. The house lost one porch pillar while portions of the stairs and the stone wall were damaged.

Photos by Lonnie Huhman