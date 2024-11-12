Turkey Bowl 2024: Join the Fun at Wilson Park on Thanksgiving Morning!

Photo: Milan Events

Get ready to kick off Thanksgiving Day with a spirited round of flag football at Milan’s Wilson Park! The Turkey Bowl 2024 is open to all ages, and everyone in the community is invited to join in the fun on Thursday, November 28, at 10:00 AM.

Whether you’re an all-star or just looking to have a good time, this no-contact game is designed for all skill levels. We’ll have flags, cones, and footballs ready, but feel free to bring your own gear, especially your cleats! We’ll organize teams and go over the rules before the game kicks off. There will be multiple games depending on how many players show up, so there’s plenty of action to go around!

Spectators are encouraged to come cheer everyone on. Please RSVP so we can have enough flags for everyone, and let’s keep this game lighthearted—we want everyone to make it to the dinner table intact!

Lace up those cleats, and bring your game face for some Thanksgiving Day fun!

RSVP at https://www.milanevents.org/eventdetail.php?id=1490