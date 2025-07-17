Two Candidates Move Forward in Dexter’s Superintendent Search

The search for Dexter Community Schools next Superintendent is headed into a second round of interviews as the Board of Education announces the candidates moving forward.

On July 14-15, the Dexter school board interviewed three candidates for the position, which will become open when current superintendent Chris Timmis retires in February 2026. The candidates interviewed were Ryan Bruder, Barb Leonard and Melanie Nowak. The school board updated the community on July 17 about the next steps.

“The Dexter Community Schools Board of Education is pleased to announce the candidates for Superintendent who will be moving forward to the second round interviews.

● Ryan Bruder, current Executive Director of Instruction

● Melanie Nowak, current Principal of Dexter High School”

The school board said the second round of interviews will be held at a special meeting at 6 p.m. on Monday, July 21st at Bates School, 2704 Baker Road. The interviews will be 80 minutes long. The format will include questions from the board and a presentation on the subject of their vision for the district.

The school board said the next day on July 22nd at 6 p.m. at the same location, they will hold a second meeting at “which they will determine and announce their chosen candidate to be the next Superintendent of Dexter Community Schools.”

These meetings are open to the public. They are recorded and will be posted on the District’s Superintendent Search page (https://www.dexterschools.org/district/superintendent-search) as well as on the District’s YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/@dextercommunityschools) by 8am the morning after the meetings.