Two Chelsea Officers with One Mission

A rookie and a veteran on the Chelsea Police force offer two generations of insight into the evolving heart of small-town policing.

Photo: Chelsea Police Officers Andrew Cerveny (L) and Shane Sumner. Photo by Doug Marrin.

In Chelsea, Michigan, policing is more than a badge—it’s a calling shaped by experience, community, and personal history. Through the eyes of two Chelsea police officers—rookie Andrew Cerveny and veteran Shane Sumner—the evolving role of law enforcement in a small town comes into sharp focus. One represents the hopeful momentum of a new generation, while the other reflects on the resilience built over decades of duty.

Together, their stories reveal the complexity of policing in a close-knit community, where the same streets that shaped a childhood become the frontlines of public service.

A Hometown Return

Officer Andrew Cerveny is a new face in uniform but a familiar one in Chelsea. A graduate of the police academy in 2024, Cerveny returned to serve his hometown with a deep sense of purpose.

“I grew up in Chelsea, so I’m familiar with the customs, the culture, and the people,” he said. “It’s a close-knit community with deep-rooted traditions that people—myself included—really value.”

Cerveny’s journey into law enforcement wasn’t sparked by a childhood dream but by personal encounters that left an impression.

“Some encounters were positive, others not so much,” he explained. “But I see police as a necessity—when people face problems, their first instinct is to call 911. That’s how police become part of people’s lives.”

That understanding, born from experience, led him to pursue a career that would allow him to make a meaningful difference. “I feel like I could make probably the biggest impact in an area where I grew up,” he said.

A Legacy of Service

Officer Shane Sumner took a very different path, but with similar roots. With over 25 years in law enforcement—including time with the Detroit Police Department before joining Chelsea’s force—Sumner’s commitment runs in the family. A true “blue blood,” he comes from a long line of police officers, much like the family portrayed in the TV series of the same name.

It was this family connection that brought him to Chelsea. While playing a round of golf with his cousin, the late Scott Sumner—Chelsea’s police chief, who was tragically killed in a helicopter crash in 2006—Shane was encouraged to consider a position with the department. That conversation ultimately led him to make the move from Detroit to Chelsea in 2001.

“I come from a long line of law enforcement,” he said. “My dad, uncles, and cousins were all in the police force… It’s something that just becomes part of you—it forms you naturally over time.”

While Cerveny is learning the ropes, Sumner has spent decades refining his approach. And while the tools and techniques have changed, the emotional weight of the job remains as demanding as ever.

The Emotional Front Line

For Sumner, the biggest challenge isn’t the danger. It’s the heartbreak.

He described a call involving the suicide of a young man. “The scene was devastating,” he said. “There was absolute skull mayhem in this scene. I had to carefully choose my words and tell him, ‘You can’t… see the person you remember.’” His compassionate approach in such a painful moment earned him a quiet thank-you—and a hug—from the grieving uncle.

“I consider it an honor to be the one guiding someone through that kind of despair,” Sumner said. “I’ll walk with you through it, more fully and compassionately than anyone else could. There’s no better feeling”

While Cerveny has not yet faced the emotional toll of such tragedies, he is already learning that policing is about more than enforcement. It’s about interaction, empathy, and trust.

“When I’m out on patrol, I can walk down the sidewalk and wave to hundreds of people—and they all wave back,” Cerveny said. “They know me as more than just a uniform. They know me as a person. That means a lot to me.”

Traffic Stops and Teachable Moments

In both men’s eyes, the day-to-day work of a Chelsea officer is often focused on community education more than citations.

“Most people already know the basic rules of the road,” Cerveny said. “For us, it’s really about having a conversation. ‘Please deter the behavior.’ That is the goal. It doesn’t always have to be punitive.”

Sumner agrees that enforcement and compassion are not mutually exclusive. In fact, the most effective policing often comes from balancing firmness with empathy.

“There’s the enforcement side of the job, sure, but there’s also mentorship and a sense of decorum,” he said. “You only get one chance to help someone experience the beginning of a tragedy with some grace, and that matters a lot.”

Mindset and Mental Strength

For both officers, mindset is everything.

“You have to have a very, very durable mindset,” said Sumner. “You can’t hold on to anything that irritates you. You have to be in a constant reset mode.”

Cerveny, still early in his career, is beginning to grasp the balance between vigilance and care. “We have to stay alert—that’s part of the pressure that comes with the job,” he said. “But we’re also here to look out for everyone else.”

Their perspectives meet in the same place: resilience. Whether guiding a grieving family through trauma or educating a resident after a stop sign violation, the job demands steady focus and emotional flexibility.

A Shared Mission

Though they are separated by decades of experience, Cerveny and Sumner are united by a common mission: to serve the people of Chelsea with integrity and care.

Sumner, reflecting on a career filled with both tragedy and triumph, offered a reminder to those who may judge law enforcement by its worst headlines.

“For every negative encounter someone has with a police officer, there are a hundred more that are positive,” he said. “Yes, there will always be some bad experiences—but there are far more officers out there doing the right thing. Don’t lose sight of that.”

Cerveny, meanwhile, remains focused on growing into the kind of officer Chelsea can count on. “I wanted a career, not a job,” he said. “Somewhere I can be in the long term and kind of see where things ebb and flow.”

From routine patrols to life-altering emergencies, the role of a small-town police officer continues to evolve—but the heart of the job remains unchanged: to protect, serve, and stand with the community through it all.