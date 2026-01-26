Two Must-See Tribute Concerts Coming The Encore

February at The Encore Musical Theatre Company is all about iconic music and unforgettable songwriting, with two tribute concerts celebrating legendary artists whose work continues to resonate across generations.

Kicking off the month, A Tribute to Bob Segerruns February 5–8, honoring one of Michigan’s most beloved rock legends. Audiences can expect the raw heart and soul that made Seger a household name, with performances of classics like “Night Moves,” “Against the Wind,” “Old Time Rock & Roll,” “Turn the Page,” and “Hollywood Nights.” It’s a night that captures the grit, nostalgia, and storytelling that defined Seger’s sound—and the soundtrack of so many lives. The concert stars Broadway’s Geoff Packard, and Encore favorites Ash Moran, Leah Gittlen, and Jason Briggs, and a live band led by R. MacKenzie Lewis.

Later in the month, The Encore presents Defying Gravity, running February 19–22, a thrilling tribute to the music of Stephen Schwartz, one of Broadway’s most influential composers. Best known for WICKED, Schwartz’s work has shaped modern musical theatre, and this concert puts the spotlight on his extraordinary career. Featuring beloved songs from WICKED including “Defying Gravity,” “Popular,” and “For Good,” the evening also celebrates music from his other groundbreaking shows such as Pippin and Godspell, highlighting the range, depth, and emotional power of his songwriting. Leading the cast are Chelsea Packard and Geoff Packard, who starred in Wicked on Broadway. They are joined by Vanessa Dominguez (Elsa in Frozen), Jason Briggs, Lleyton Allen, and a live band led by R. MacKenzie Lewis.

Both concerts will be presented in The Encore’s intimate Maas Theatre, offering audiences a chance to experience this legendary music up close, performed by exceptional artists. The Encore’s Tribute Concert Series is sponsored by Dexter’s Pub. Both February concerts feature direction by Geoff Packard.

The remaining Season 17 Tribute Concerts include Taylor Swift (March 12-15) and Billie Holiday (May 7-10).

Tickets are on sale now, and seating is limited. For performance dates and ticket information, visit theencoretheatre.org.

Event Details:

Dates: Bob Seger Tribute February 5-8, 2026; Thursday-Saturday at 7 pm, Sunday at 2 pm | Defying Gravity: February 19-22, 2026; Thursday-Saturday at 7 pm, Sunday at 2 pm

Location: The Encore Theatre – 7714 Ann Arbor Street, Dexter, MI 48130

Tickets: $34-$56. Available now at www.theencoretheatre.org or call The Encore’s box office at 734-268-6200 Tues. – Fri., from 10 am to 2 pm, and two hours prior to all performances.