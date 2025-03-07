Two-Part Community Discussion to be Hosted by One World One Family

One World One Family is again sponsoring a Community Discussion that is aimed at increasing the overall level of social justice knowledge in the local community. This time, the group will be taking a broader view of the current events and looking to see where they have parallels in history or in other countries. This will give a framework to approach the news and help shape participant’s responses. These discussions will be in two parts, one in March and one in April.

Three recent articles will be discussed on Sunday, March 23 in the McKune Room of the Chelsea District Library from 2.30-4.30pm. These articles are available at no charge on the OWOF website on the Community Discussion page: https://owofchelsea.org/resources/community-discussion/. A Zoom link will be made available soon at the same webpage.

The group will discuss articles that will hopefully help make sense of the current political climate of a country based on checked power, the dignity of individuals, and self-governance.

Questions raised will include: What kind of political rule is autocracy? Is the US becoming autocratic? How have contemporary rulers such as Vladimir Putin of Russia and Viktor Orban of Hungary transformed their systems of government into autocracies? What differences exist in the US system that will inhibit and/or enhance the possibility of the US becoming autocratic?

The discussion will be co-facilitated by Dr. Renee Heberle and Mayor Jane Pacheco. Heberle is a Professor of Political Science at the University of Toledo. Discussion of these articles in March will be followed by a discussion in April about how citizens have taken action to resist illiberal attacks on their systems of government.