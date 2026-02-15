February 15, 2026

Two Tough Losses for Milan Girls Basketball

Lonnie Huhman

MilanSports

The Milan Girls Varsity Basketball team suffered two losses this past week against St. Mary Catholic Central and Flat Rock.

Going against Catholic Central in an away game on Feb. 9, the Lady Big Reds fell by a score of 49 to 23.

Milan was led in scoring by Emily Bladen with 7. Following her up were Ava Thornton with 6, Honesty Zdunczyk with 4 while Maci Elder, Aryana Bowden and Kaylee Eshelman each contributed 2.

On Feb. 12, Milan traveled to Flat Rock where they were defeated 68 to 36.

Bladen scored 21 points with two 3-pointers while Bowden put in 8, Elder 4, Addison Ostrum 2 and Carly Obuch 1.

Looking back at these two games, Milan Coach Phil Freeman said “We are continuing to work to get better one day at a time. We just need to focus on being a little better each day than we were the day before.”

He said the girls continue to show up everyday ready to work to get better.

The Sun Times News asked Freeman, looking ahead, what do you tell the team? 

“Sports can teach great real life lessons about persistence and resilience,” he said. “This is real life; there is not ChatGPT or AI Bot that can bail you out when times get tough. Your hard work and ability will determine your success.”

Photos by Stephen Cook

