U-M Psychiatrist’s Guide to Managing Political Anxiety

University of Michigan psychiatrist shares strategies to ease election-related anxiety and promote mental well-being.

As the political season comes to a close, Americans across the political spectrum are feeling the effects of a particularly intense, sometimes divisive, election cycle. With 24/7 news, heated debates, and social media discussions, people of all ages are reporting heightened stress, anxiety, and even signs of depression.

Regardless of political affiliation, the continuous barrage of election-related information—alongside misinformation and disinformation—has left many feeling overwhelmed. For some, even family gatherings can become difficult, as differing viewpoints can lead to strained relationships.

In light of this reality, Dr. Michelle Riba, a psychiatrist from the University of Michigan’s Eisenberg Family Depression Center, shares practical ways to manage politically induced stress, offering guidance on maintaining mental well-being during these challenging times.

Recognize and Limit Political Consumption

Dr. Riba suggests being mindful of how much political content we consume daily, whether through TV, radio, or social media. “Think about how this content makes you feel when you consume it,” she advises. For those experiencing anxiety or distress, she recommends reducing the amount of time spent on such media and focusing on credible sources for essential updates. This approach can help make time spent engaging with political content feel purposeful, rather than overwhelming.

Consider Your Audience When Sharing Opinions

How we discuss politics with others is also important. Talking about current events can be valuable, yet it can negatively impact those around us. Children, for example, may need guidance to understand the political climate in a balanced way. Dr. Riba stresses the importance of being considerate: “Never make assumptions about other people, even your friends and family,” she cautions. Understanding that others may not share the same perspectives—or might be limiting their political exposure—can help prevent unwanted tension.

Be Open to Other Perspectives

Riba encourages openness to other points of view, especially in gatherings where political topics may come up unexpectedly. Rather than reacting with frustration, she suggests using these opportunities for learning, asking questions to understand why others feel the way they do. “Balanced, respectful discussions with others can help give someone an understanding of ‘the other side,’” Riba says. This approach can foster empathy and lessen stress over political disagreements.

Take a Step Back When Needed

If political conversations turn uncomfortable, Riba recommends stepping away temporarily or changing the subject to something lighter. “Maybe there’s dishes that could be washed, or a sports or movie topic you could change the subject to,” she suggests. Excusing oneself politely can provide the mental space to recalibrate and avoid escalating tension.

Self-Assess Your Engagement

Finally, Dr. Riba advises self-reflection about one’s reasons for engaging with political content and how it affects their mental and physical health. Whether involvement stems from personal passion or a roommate’s incessant news cycle, she emphasizes staying mindful of the toll it may take. Recognizing when to detach is key, as social media and news outlets thrive on capturing attention. “While it’s important to be aware of what’s going on in our country and the world, you need to take care of yourself and your mental health too,” she says.

For additional resources on managing politically induced stress, Riba suggests visiting Michigan Medicine’s Depression Center Toolkit. This updated guidance from Michigan Medicine provides actionable steps to help anyone navigating political stress in today’s high-stakes climate.

This report is based on an article originally published by Michigan Medicine, written by Jordyn Imhoff, and updated on November 4, 2024. For more information and resources on managing politically induced stress, visit Michigan Medicine’s Depression Center Toolkit.