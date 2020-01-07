Advertisement





2 min read

What’s ahead for our economy?

It’s a question that is constantly in our thoughts.

To help give us an answer, the University of Michigan conducts its Research Seminar in Quantitative Economics (RSQE), an economic and modeling and forecasting unit that meets four times a year to provide predictions for national and state economies.

The University of Michigan’s Annual Economic Outlook Conference has been meeting since 1952 and is the longest-running such event in the United States. The Conference is attended by an elite group of national business and government economists and analysists from a wide variety of industries as well as U of M and area academics.

Here are some of the highlights from the Think Tank’s U.S. Economic Outlook for 2020 – 2021.

“This summer, the current business cycle expansion became the longest expansion in U.S. history since records began in the 1850s, having surpassed the previous record-long expansion from April 1991 to March 2001. Despite its length, total growth of real GDP so far relative to the recent trough ranks only fifth-best among postwar expansions, narrowly besting the post-“oil shock” expansion of 1975–80. Total growth since 2009, at about 26 percent, is roughly half of the growth experienced during the 1961–69 expansion.”

Labor Market Catches Some ZZZ’s

“The unemployment rate remains low. It has bounced between 3.5 and 3.7 percent over the past six months. Meanwhile, the labor force participation rate has edged up from 62.8 percent in April to 63.3 percent in October, with much of the rise stemming from an increase in the women’s participation rate.”

Manufactured Slowdown

“Both China and the United States have recently shown willingness to de-escalate the trade war. Negotiations are underway on an interim “phase one” agreement, which could include a partial rollback on existing tariffs and more Chinese purchases of American agricultural goods. However, a complete resolution of the trade war still appears to be far in the distance.”

Much Ado About Nothing

“Fiscal policy developments will inevitably feature heavily in the news at times over the next two years, but we currently expect the fiscal trajectory to remain stable. The next federal election is only a year away. We think divided government remains the likely outcome, keeping policy changes to a minimum.”

The 2020–21 Outlook

“As the boost from deficit spending and tax cuts fades, annual real GDP growth slides to 2.3 percent in 2019 and to 1.7 percent in 2020–21. Light vehicle sales slow from 17 million units in 2019 to 16.8 million in 2020 and 16.7 million in 2021.”

“Core CPI inflation moves sideways, hovering around 2.1–2.2 percent per year over our forecast horizon. All item CPI inflation declines to 1.7 percent in 2019 because of lower energy prices. It nudges up to 1.8 percent in 2020 and 1.9 percent in 2021.”