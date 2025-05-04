U.S. Congresswoman Debbie Dingell Speaks to Hundreds of Protesters in Dexter

U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell rallied a crowd in Dexter on May 3rd, calling for federal accountability and defending constitutional and social protections under threat.

Hundreds gathered at Monument Park in Dexter on Saturday as part of the nationwide May Day Strong movement, joining over 1,000 coordinated protests across the U.S. calling for federal government accountability.

A highlight of the Dexter gathering was an impassioned address by U.S. Congresswoman Debbie Dingell (D-MI), who delivered a wide-ranging speech centered on defending constitutional rights and federal programs under threat. “Our voices matter. It is the collective ‘WE’ that is going to stand up for America and the values that it stands for in our Constitution,” Dingell said, setting the tone for a speech that alternated between warnings and calls for hope.

Dingell warned of growing threats to freedom of speech, religion, and due process, citing government surveillance of social media and visa cancellations targeting international students. “We don’t know where it’s going next, and we will not let them take our freedom of speech away!” she declared.

Referencing reports that students had lost visas without notice or explanation, Dingell criticized federal handling of immigration enforcement on campuses. “Nobody knew that they no longer had a visa. Why? Why? Why did they lose a visa? It’s not a reason because you spoke up with free speech to talk about how you felt about Gaza. You’ve got that right.”

Dingell also took aim at federal budget proposals that threaten to slash programs like Medicaid, Social Security, and veterans’ services. “The President said he wouldn’t cut Social Security. You know what I say to him? Bull—-!” she said to cheers and applause. She warned that proposed cuts to Medicaid—$880 million—would devastate rural hospitals and children’s healthcare, noting, “75% of the children at Children’s Hospital in Detroit have Medicaid. Rural hospitals in this state will close. Medicaid is the largest payer of long-term care in this country.”

Connecting the crowd’s activism to tangible results, Dingell highlighted recent victories she attributed to collective pressure, including the reversal of cuts to the National Women’s Health Initiative. “Kennedy on Tuesday, said, we’re eliminating the Women’s Health Initiative,” said Dingell. “By Thursday night, the Women’s Health Initiative wasn’t being cut, and that’s what we got to do. It’s not one person. It’s the collective ‘WE.’”

As Dingell closed her remarks, she emphasized ongoing resistance. “We’re in it together, and together, our voices together—the collective—we will win!”