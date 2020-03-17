Advertisement





As a true community partner, Ugly Dog Distillery is doing something unique in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The distillery will be offering free bottles of hand sanitizer that are made inside the distillery in downtown Chelsea.

It begins at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18. Ugly Dog Distillery, which prides itself as one of the oldest craft distilleries in the U.S., will then be offering free 8 oz. bottles of hand sanitizer gel.

The distillery announced this development on its Facebook page.

The post said David Salmon, CEO of Ugly Dog, announced that after discussing the public need for hand sanitizer with his team, Rob Mida, Distillery Manager and Kyle McGregor, Distiller, they agreed to divert their production to making a U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) approved formula of hand sanitizing gel.

Mida told The Sun Times News the plan is to make the product available to local Chelsea area residents and businesses that are in need, including the senior living centers as well as the Chelsea Police and Chelsea Fire departments for their use.

“In times of crisis like this we all need to give back to those in need, and we felt that this was a little something we could do to say thank you to those who have supported us” Salmon said in the Facebook post.

With the tasting room closed for now, Mida said they wanted to find a way to help out the community that means so much to them. He said they have the equipment, ingredients and know-how to make the simple formula, so they are doing it in a quick fashion.

“We are just trying to do our part,” Mida said.

The Ugly Dog Distillery is at 218 S. Main Street and will be open starting Wednesday, March 18 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. during weekdays and Saturdays from Noon to 4 p.m. and closed Sunday.

They will be handing out the hand sanitizer while supplies last.