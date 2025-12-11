UM Football Coach Detained By Saline Police after His Termination

The story of University of Michigan Football Coach Sherrone Moore’s termination with cause took on an even more local connection Wednesday evening when it was reported by numerous news outlets that Moore was detained by the Saline Police Department.

News reports issued on Nov. 10, stated Moore was initially detained by the Saline Police that evening after being fired from his role as head coach. The Michigan football team is headed for a big game with the Texas Longhorns on Dec. 31 in the Citrus Bowl.

It’s reported that Saline Police transferred Moore over to Pittsfield Township Police that same night.

As of Wednesday night on the 10th, no charges were issued and no further details were known as to why Moore was detained. The story is an evolving one.

A statement by University of Michigan Athletic Director Warde Manuel was issued on Wednesday:

“U-M head football coach Sherrone Moore has been terminated, with cause, effectively immediately. Following a University investigation, credible evidence was found that Coach Moore engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member. This conduct constitutes a clear violation of University policy, and U-M maintains zero tolerance for such behavior.

Biff Poggi has been appointed head football coach in an interim capacity, effectively immediately.”

Photo: Former UM Football Coach Sherrone Moore. Photo courtesy of Wikimedia Commons