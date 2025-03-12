UM’s Dr. Feranmi Okanlami is Breaking Barriers with Adaptive Sports

From wheelchair basketball to adaptive track & field, Michigan’s Adaptive Sports & Fitness Program is redefining what’s possible in inclusive athletics.

Photos from UM’s Adaptive Sports & Fitness Wheelchair Basketball Game at Crisler Arena in February. Photo credits: Marc-Gregor Campredon

At the University of Michigan, Dr. Feranmi Okanlami, known as “Dr. O,” is on a mission to provide equitable access to sports and fitness for individuals with disabilities. As the head of Student Accessibility and Accommodation Services, which oversees the university’s Adaptive Sports & Fitness Program, Dr. O is reshaping the way people view inclusive recreation.

A Personal Journey to Advocacy

Dr. O’s journey to leading the program is deeply personal. Once a competitive athlete himself, his path changed after a spinal cord injury during his third year of orthopedic surgery residency at Yale. “Despite taking care of patients with disabilities, despite being an athlete my entire life, despite being a son of two physicians, I did not realize how inaccessible our world and the healthcare system are,” he explains. “I started to see life, as I described it, from the other side of the stethoscope.”

Photo credit: Marc-Gregor Campredon

It was during his rehabilitation in Chicago that he was introduced to adaptive sports for the first time. “I had never even heard of it before,” he admitted. This discovery ignited his passion for ensuring that others with disabilities had access to athletic opportunities.

The Impact of Michigan’s Adaptive Sports Program

Established in 2018, the Adaptive Sports & Fitness Program at Michigan has grown into a multi-faceted initiative that serves students, faculty, and community members alike. “We have, I think, a little over 60 participants, and not every person that participates is a student,” Dr. O explains. “We’ve got student athletes, we’ve got staff that compete, we’ve got community members that have no true affiliation to the university.”

The program includes four competitive teams: wheelchair basketball, wheelchair rugby, wheelchair tennis, and adaptive track & field. One of the biggest names in adaptive sports, Chuck Aoki, a Team USA wheelchair rugby player and one of the most decorated athletes in the sport, is part of Michigan’s program and recently accepted a role as the team’s coach.

Photo credit: Marc-Gregor Campredon

Additionally, the program fosters local engagement by integrating adaptive sports into school physical education curriculums. “Every sixth, seventh, and eighth grader in Ann Arbor public schools right now that takes PE will get a chance to be exposed to adaptive sport, and we’re now developing our relationship with Saline and Dexter to do the same there,” Dr. O says.

Adaptive Sports Are for Everyone

A key philosophy of the program is that adaptive sports are not just for individuals with disabilities. “If you’re the only child in your community that’s a wheelchair user, and we say adaptive sports should just be for wheelchair users, you’re never going to get to play wheelchair basketball, right?” Dr. O explains. “But if we show people that that sport chair is no different than a set of ice skates or a bicycle… anyone can use that tool.”

By fostering inclusion, Michigan’s program creates opportunities for both disabled and non-disabled individuals to compete together. “That’s the sentiment we’re trying to convey—adaptive sports are for everyone,” he emphasizes.

Check out the one-minute video below to get the idea.

Beyond Competition: A Holistic Approach to Fitness

Not everyone wants to play competitive sports, and Michigan’s program acknowledges this by offering adaptive fitness options as well. “Some people just want to go and lift weights or go for a run or just do something to stay physically active,” Dr. O said. The program now has a strength and conditioning coach managing the adaptive fitness component and is working to launch a para powerlifting program.

The program also promotes “prescription to play,” a health system initiative that introduces adaptive sports to individuals recovering from injuries or newly diagnosed disabilities. “Many people go through their entire lives living with disability, not knowing that they could still be athletes,” Dr. O notes.

Photo credit: Marc-Gregor Campredon

Giving Blue Day Fundraiser

On March 19, UM’s Adaptive Sports & Fitness Program is rallying support for Giving Blue Day, a fundraiser that helps empower student-athletes, expand access, and lead the future of adaptive sports. This year, donations will directly support the fast-growing Adaptive Track & Field team, which needs two new track chairs (~$11,000), along with additional equipment and travel expenses. Funds also provide athletes with access to scholarships, travel and competition fees, facility rentals, home events, apparel, and top-tier equipment—allowing them to compete at the highest levels, including the Paralympic Games.

On March 19, donations can be made online at https://maizeraise.umich.edu/schools/UniversityofMichigan/giving-blueday-2025/pages/student-life/ASF/?a=8467716

Photo credit: Marc-Gregor Campredon

A Future Built on Inclusion

The University of Michigan is working to break down barriers and build a future where adaptive sports are part of the broader athletic culture. “Two weeks ago, for the first time ever, we hosted another school and played a game at Chrysler for the first time ever,” Dr. O shares, highlighting the program’s progress in bringing visibility to adaptive athletics.

As the program continues to grow, its message remains clear: “Sports, fitness, and access should be available to everyone, with or without disabilities.”

Visit https://www.umadaptivesports.com/ for more information.

Photos from UM’s Adaptive Sports & Fitness Wheelchair Basketball Game at Crisler Arena in February. Photo credits: Marc-Gregor Campredon