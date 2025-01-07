Uncertain Future for Local Favorite Breakfast Spot Riverview Cafe in Dexter

By Chuck Colby

Due to a Landlord / Tenant dispute, Dexter’s Riverview Cafe may be closing temporarily, or possibly permanently. Recently featured in The Sun Times News for their celebration of ten years in business, serving the Dexter community, the local restauranteurs Jimmy and Albana Hoxha may be closing their doors at 8124 Main Street in Dexter. An announcement by a patron on a Facebook group (Friends of Dexter) prompted dozens of regulars to pour out to show support for the Hoxha family, and to enjoy one last meal at the eatery this past weekend.

Riverview’s matron entrepreneur Albana Hoxha sent this note to share with the community, along with several photos:

“Due to unfortunate and unwanted circumstances the Riverview cafe family has to say goodbye for now. On behalf of the Hoxha family I want to thank all of the customers and the community for supporting us over the last decade, my family found a home here in Dexter that we shared with many people. We will always appreciate the everlasting memories that were made at the Riverview cafe. Even during the toughest times during the pandemic our customers still showed support and have showed support until the end. We thank all of our staff who become a part of the family over the years. Our servers Bree, Andrea, and Sonja were loved by us and the community as well. We wish to someday return to Dexter to continue spreading and receiving the love that this community deserves. There are to many many memories and words that I can say about the last 10 years. Thank you all for the wonderful times, unconditional love, and friendships that we created together, we hope to see everyone soon. -Regards Albana, Jimmy, Julian, Geraldo, and Angelina”