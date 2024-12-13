Unearthing Dexter’s Past Sparks New Interest in Its History

The discovery of a mysterious tunnel beneath Dexter’s fire station has sparked renewed interest in the town’s history, making DEXTER THEN & NOW the perfect Christmas gift for history lovers.

By Doug Marrin, Editor, with Cynthia Furlong Reynolds, Author

The recent discovery of a tunnel beneath the Dexter fire station has reignited curiosity about the town’s rich history, prompting many to delve into its fascinating past.

For those eager to uncover the stories that shaped Dexter, DEXTER THEN & NOW: Celebrating 200 Years is the perfect resource. This beautifully crafted, picture-packed book not only chronicles the evolution of Dexter but also brings to life its people, places, and legends. Whether as a treasured addition to your home library or a thoughtful Christmas gift, this book offers a unique glimpse into the town’s history that will captivate readers for generations to come.

About DEXTER THEN & NOW: Celebrating 200 Years, by Cynthia Furlong Reynolds

“‘I have much to say about this country—’tis a strange place, different from any new land that I have seen, and better.’” – Samuel Dexter, 1825.

Recently, four writer-historians celebrated the completion of DEXTER THEN & NOW: Celebrating 200 Years, a picture-packed chronicle tracing Dexter’s evolution. “I’d estimate that we used more than 90 percent of our photograph collection for the book, and we reviewed all of it, along with our print archives,” said Nancy Van Blaricum, a life-long resident whose family roots date back to 1826.

The committee—Beverly Hill, Jan Weaver, Carol Mast Jones, and Van Blaricum—crafted the book independently. “We learned that we would have very little control over the content, so we decided to go off on our own,” Hill explained. “I knew nothing about the book process.” Jan Weaver added, “We carefully researched everything, to prove or disprove some of the myths—which meant we went down a lot of rabbit holes.”

The book divides Dexter’s story into thirteen sections, from “In the Beginning” to “Biographies.” “We worried about including some people and leaving out others who also had great stories,” Jones noted. Instead, they focused on Dexter’s development and its founding figures. “Some legends about [Samuel Dexter] are true,” Jones added, including oral traditions about Gordon Hall’s role on the Underground Railroad.

“We corrected and updated our record and our presentations,” Weaver stated. Some fascinating family stories emerged, such as Van Blaricum’s ancestors who “traded rights to three houses in Hollywood, California” to farm local holdings. Meanwhile, Carol Jones shared Gottlieb Mast’s tragic story: “He fell down a chute and died.” His descendants faced further controversy when a pastor refused his burial, prompting the family to “transfer their membership to St. Andrews.”

Dexter’s colorful past includes feuds, legends, and late-night liveliness. “Every Saturday night, most of them came into town and things would be lively…until the wee hours of the morning,” wrote H. Wirt Newkirk about the 1860s and ’70s. “The saloons would be full, and fights were a common sight, with perhaps three or four going on at the same time.” The marshal, “was wise enough to stay home at that time.”

“We did have a lot of ice cream stores, too, especially during Prohibition,” Van Blaricum quipped.

The book’s photographs tell rich stories, showcasing the judge’s “visionary town-building efforts” and the community’s hopes and disappointments. The book committee hopes these images and stories “will help people understand how we got to this place and time, and how we became known as Dexter people,” Van Blaricum reflected.

Copies of DEXTER THEN & NOW are available in Dexter at Three Bird, Reed Barbering (Robin’s), Hearts n’ Flowers, Dexter Area Museum, and holiday events at Gordon Hall on December 14, 20, and 27.

“These are the stories that make Dexter different from any other town in the Midwest,” Weaver concluded.