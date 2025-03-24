Union Rec: Breathing New Life into a Historic Space

Discover Union Rec, Ann Arbor’s hidden gem where historic charm meets vibrant communal dining.

Nestled in the heart of Ann Arbor, the Union Rec restaurant holds a world of possibilities —an experience, a gathering place, and a nod to the past infused with vivid energy. Housed in what was once the Fingerle Lumber property, the space has been thoughtfully reimagined by owners Ann Stevenson and Curt Catallo, a wife-and-husband duo known for their passion for breathing new life into historic buildings.

A Historic Transformation

Fingerle Lumber Company, a longstanding Ann Arbor landmark, was acquired by Stevenson and Catallo during the pandemic. Their vision was not to simply open another restaurant but to create a place with meaning, one that both honors its history and embraces the energy of the community. “Our buildings are always built for one purpose and destined to be repurposed; it feels very full circle,” says Curt, emphasizing their dedication to preserving the legacy of the spaces they transform.

Union Rec is one of many restaurants and ventures the couple has opened and created together, but it stands apart as a unique gem. They have never sought after any of the adventures that they embark on in this industry, but rather, “all of our joints find us organically,” Curt explains. “Ann Arbor, whether for students or residents, has such vibrancy and liveliness, and we wanted to take that and run with it when presented with the opportunity.”

A Space to Make Your Own

From the moment guests step inside Union Rec, they are invited to craft their own experience. Inspired by the childhood joy and creativity of building forts, the space is designed to be playful and adaptable to everyone who walks through the doors. Whether visitors are looking for a cozy coffee nook, a lively spot for a group gathering, or a quiet corner to unwind, the restaurant offers the flexibility to choose their own adventure.

“You pick your activation,” says Ann. “Having a coffee and relaxing in the morning or a big group coming together to reminisce and enjoy company.” This sense of freedom is reflected in the seating arrangements, which are whimsical and varied throughout the entire space, allowing guests to settle into an area that best suits their mood. With options such as a collection of couches and chairs surrounding a fireplace, eclectic style wooden booths along the windows, various large group table dining, round leather booths under fort-like canopies, or a spot around the bar, you’re equipped for a time well seated. “You set your own course when you step into Union Rec,” adds Curt. “There’s something magical and special about that in a restaurant.”

A Meal Meant to Be Shared

Union Rec’s menu is just as dynamic as its space, emphasizing communal dining and exploration. As noted in their website, “Here’s to some hometowns all over the globe: bold bites from your favorite taqueria, Smokey BBQ straight from the backlot, street food with the authenticity of a Singapore alley delivered alongside the Ann Arbor train tracks. Grandma’s recipe is right at home here: regardless of how many meters or mountains come between her place and this one.” The dishes are crafted to be shared, encouraging guests to try new flavors and embrace the spirit of togetherness. “It’s a playful place with food that’s meant to be shared,” Ann explains. “An active environment that leans into the best of Ann Arbor energy.”

From creative small plates to heartier options, the menu is designed to accommodate all occasions. And with the upcoming addition of a pizza oven, the offerings will only continue to grow.

A Hidden Gem Ready to Be Discovered

Despite its prime location, Union Rec remains a bit of a hidden treasure in Ann Arbor. “There are still so many people just discovering us,” says Curt. “It’s such a great piece of property, but sometimes it takes a bit of work to find us. We’ve had people tell us they’ve driven past here for years and never knew we were hiding here.”

“The beauty of coming in to see us,” Ann adds with a smile, “is there is parking!”

And A Place for Everyone

At its conception, the pair ventured into this space to create a welcoming environment for all. Whether through their careful hiring of staff, decorative style, or menu curation, “Ann creates a place where everyone knows that it’s a place for them,” Curt shares. “A first date, a business dinner—whatever. We cast a big net and hope to catch all.”

Union Rec is a community hub, a destination, and a testament to the idea that spaces can be reborn with creativity and heart. Whether stopping by for a quick coffee, gathering with friends, or discovering it for the first time, Union Rec is ready to welcome you into its story.

Photo Credits: Alexandra McKendrick