Ann Arbor Area Union Training Programs Deliver $23 Million Boost to Local Economy

Skilled trades union training programs held in Ann Arbor this summer are expected to generate a $23 million economic impact for Washtenaw County, supporting jobs, hotels, and local businesses.

Washtenaw County is once again the summer destination for thousands of skilled trades professionals from across the globe, bringing with them not only expertise and training but a substantial economic impact to the region.

According to a recent study released by Destination Ann Arbor and conducted by research firm Future Partners, union training programs held in 2024 contributed a total of $23 million to the local economy. This includes nearly $18 million in direct spending, almost 21,000 hotel nights booked, and the support of 180 local jobs.

These programs, often referred to as “Train the Trainer” events, are hosted by Washtenaw Community College (WCC), Eastern Michigan University (EMU), and the University of Michigan, and draw union members from the U.S., Canada, Ireland, Australia, and beyond. Participants engage in intensive one-week training sessions designed to enhance their skills and safety practices, which they then take back to their home locals to educate fellow tradespeople.

“This economic impact study reaffirms the immense value these training programs bring to our community,” said Sarah Miller, President & CEO of Destination Ann Arbor. “Not only do these programs create jobs and drive visitor spending, but they also strengthen our reputation as a hub for skilled workforce development while providing lasting benefits to the local economy.”

In 2025, the summer training season is expected to bring approximately 6,000 union members to the Ann Arbor area, with nearly 5,000 of them training at WCC.

“WCC is proud to host thousands of skilled trades professionals on our campus each year for hands-on training which strengthens industries nationwide,” said WCC President Dr. Rose B. Bellanca. “These partnerships not only provide critical workforce development but also generate significant economic impact for our region.”

The largest event of the summer, the UA’s training program in August, will include Industry Day and the International Apprentice Contest, showcasing rising talent from across the union’s global network.

Destination Ann Arbor also plays a central role in organizing hospitality efforts. In celebration of these workforce training programs, the organization will host block parties in downtown Ann Arbor on July 30 for electrical workers and August 11 for the plumbers and pipefitters.

Though the report focuses on three major programs, it does not account for additional year-round union-related activities such as leadership meetings and specialized training sessions, which also bring revenue and visibility to the region.

For more details and access to the full study, visit annarbor.org/industry.