February 01, 2025

Help keep local news alive—donate to support our community reporting!Donate

Sign up
Log in

Washtenaw County

University of Michigan to Host Inaugural Wheelchair Basketball Game

Submit An Event

Advertisements

University of Michigan to Host Inaugural Wheelchair Basketball Game

by

Save the Date: Michigan vs. MSU Wheelchair Basketball Game @ Crisler Center
Date: Sunday, February 16, 2024
Tip-Off: 5:40 PM
Location: Crisler Center, Ann Arbor, MI
Admission:

  • General Admission: Free (Limited Capacity)
  • Floor Tickets: $50
  • VIP Tickets: $100

Tickets: Tickets are available through the University of Michigan’s adaptive sports and fitness page.

Join the team for an action-packed evening of wheelchair basketball celebrating the adaptive sport movement with pre-game and in-game activations featuring:

  • The UMAISE Rollverines
  • The University of Michigan Army ROTC
  • Mott Children’s Hospital
  • And more!

Advertisements

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, and Saline.

8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130
+1 (734) 268-6269
Mon-Fri 8:30 AM-4:30 PM

How to Submit

Useful Links

Subscribe

©2024 The Sun Times News. All Rights Reserved. Website Design by Ebony Iris Media