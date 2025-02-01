University of Michigan to Host Inaugural Wheelchair Basketball Game

Save the Date: Michigan vs. MSU Wheelchair Basketball Game @ Crisler Center

Date: Sunday, February 16, 2024

Tip-Off: 5:40 PM

Location: Crisler Center, Ann Arbor, MI

Admission:

General Admission: Free (Limited Capacity)

Floor Tickets: $50

VIP Tickets: $100

Tickets: Tickets are available through the University of Michigan’s adaptive sports and fitness page.

Join the team for an action-packed evening of wheelchair basketball celebrating the adaptive sport movement with pre-game and in-game activations featuring: