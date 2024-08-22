Unstoppable: Dexter’s Dreadnaughts and the Legacy of Dreadnoughtus

How a prehistoric giant and Dexter’s mascot share a timeless spirit of invincibility.

Image: Dall-E

Editor’s note: While doing some background checking on an article about a visit to Dinosaur Gardens near Alpena in northern Michigan, I came across “Dreadnoughtus,” the largest land dinosaur, discovered in 2005. Its name means “fears nothing.” I was immediately inspired, and I hope you are, too.

In our small but mighty town of Dexter, Michigan, our high school mascot, the Dexter Dreadnaughts, stands as a symbol of strength, resilience, and the community’s unyielding spirit. Our mascot was inspired by the formidable battleships of the early 20th century and embodies a name that resonates with indomitability, being difficult or impossible to defeat, being unconquerable. It is a type of strength, and synonyms include invincibility, inflexibility, and obstinacy.

That is a lofty and maybe even inspiring thought, but it can be a little clunky in real life, in conversation, or out on the playing field. While inspiring, the name may not immediately evoke the qualities of speed and agility we associate with athletic prowess.

But what can this moniker really signify for the people of Dexter? Just as Dexter’s mascot symbolizes indomitable spirit, we find a prehistoric namesake that embodies similar strength.

Meet Dreadnoughtus, a colossal dinosaur whose name carries the same invincible spirit as Dexter’s beloved mascot. Discovered in Patagonia, unearthed from 2005 to 2009, and named by paleontologist Kenneth Lacovara, Dreadnoughtus schrani was a creature of unimaginable proportions.

Dreadnoughtus means “fears nothing” and refers to the huge, heavily armored battleships of the early 20th century, also called dreadnoughts. These ships were nearly impossible to attack, and paleontologists believe that due to their enormous size, Dreadnoughtus would have been similarly impervious to predators. This dinosaur was the epitome of strength, weighing in at 65 tons—heavier than a Boeing 737 or a dozen African elephants or seven T. Rex—and stretching over 85 feet long. Shockingly, skeletal evidence shows that when this 65-ton specimen died, it was not yet fully grown.

Dexter’s Dreadnaughts, like their prehistoric namesake, can be a force to be reckoned with. We can embody a community that, much like Dreadnoughtus, stands tall and unafraid in the face of any challenge. We may be a small town, but we can be bigger on the inside than we may appear on the outside. Whether it’s the cheers of the crowd at school events or the quiet determination of its residents, Dexter truly is a place that “fears nothing.”

In a world where change is constant, and challenges are many, the Dexter Dreadnaughts remind us that strength lies not just in size or power but in the courage to face whatever comes our way. Just as Dreadnoughtus once roamed the Earth with unmatched confidence, so too do the people of Dexter stride forward, unshakable and united in their resolve.

So, when you hear “Go Dreads!” echoing through Dexter, remember that it’s more than just a cheer—it’s a tribute to a community that, like Dreadnoughtus, fears nothing.

As we move forward, both on and off the field, let the words “Dread Strong” and “Fear Nothing” remind us that Dexter’s true strength lies in its unity and unshakable spirit.