Unveiling a New Communication Tool in Saline Area Schools

Saline Area Schools has a new tool to keep families better informed and encourages greater engagement and connection with the school district, and it’s supposed to be easy-to-use and secure.

The school district is adopting a new form of school-to-home communication called ParentSquare, which is launching this summer and fall and is a “unified communications platform is designed to keep families informed and encourage greater engagement and connection with the school district.

“ParentSquare offers two-way translation and provides a single place to find school communications, especially helpful for families with students in multiple buildings,” Saline schools said.

This tool is expected to provide a safe way for district administrators, school principals, teachers, staff, and parents to:

Send and receive school and class information

Share pictures and files

See calendar items

Sign up to volunteer

and much more . . . all in one centralized place

The school district said in a fast-paced world, staying connected and informed about your student’s education can be challenging, so this is supposed to simplify this by:

Combining Communication : All messages, events, and updates from your students’ schools are in one place.

: All messages, events, and updates from your students’ schools are in one place. Ensuring Timeliness : Receive instant notifications about important events, school closures, report cards, and more.

: Receive instant notifications about important events, school closures, report cards, and more. Improving Engagement : Easily participate in school activities, respond to messages, and sign up for events or volunteer opportunities.

: Easily participate in school activities, respond to messages, and sign up for events or volunteer opportunities. Supporting Multi-Language Needs: Messages are automatically translated, ensuring all parents can stay informed regardless of their home language.

Saline Area School said families are invited to register their accounts and set their notification preferences. More information is available at https://www.salineschools.org/district-resources/parentsquare/