August 08, 2025

Help keep local news alive—donate to support our community reporting!Donate

Sign up
Log in

Unveiling a New Communication Tool in Saline Area Schools

Lonnie Huhman

EducationSaline

Unveiling a New Communication Tool in Saline Area Schools

Saline Area Schools has a new tool to keep families better informed and encourages greater engagement and connection with the school district, and it’s supposed to be easy-to-use and secure.

The school district is adopting a new form of school-to-home communication called ParentSquare, which is launching this summer and fall and is a “unified communications platform is designed to keep families informed and encourage greater engagement and connection with the school district.

“ParentSquare offers two-way translation and provides a single place to find school communications, especially helpful for families with students in multiple buildings,” Saline schools said.

This tool is expected to provide a safe way for district administrators, school principals, teachers, staff, and parents to:

  • Send and receive school and class information
  • Share pictures and files
  • See calendar items
  • Sign up to volunteer
  • and much more . . . all in one centralized place

The school district said in a fast-paced world, staying connected and informed about your student’s education can be challenging, so this is supposed to simplify this by:

  • Combining Communication: All messages, events, and updates from your students’ schools are in one place.
  • Ensuring Timeliness: Receive instant notifications about important events, school closures, report cards, and more.
  • Improving Engagement: Easily participate in school activities, respond to messages, and sign up for events or volunteer opportunities.
  • Supporting Multi-Language Needs: Messages are automatically translated, ensuring all parents can stay informed regardless of their home language.

Saline Area School said families are invited to register their accounts and set their notification preferences. More information is available at https://www.salineschools.org/district-resources/parentsquare/

ParentSquare, Saline Area Schools

Latest articles

Unveiling a New Communication Tool in Saline Area Schools

Lonnie Huhman

Saline Twp Planning Commission Tables Related Digital Rezoning Decision

Steven Sheldon

Square Ad - 300x300 - Tribble Pressure Washing
Square Ad - 300x300 - Tribble Painting
Square Ad - 300x300 - Chic Boutique
Square Ad - 300x300 - Ride the Wave Bus

UPCOMING EVENTS

View Calendar
Add Event
The Sun Times News Logo

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, Milan, and Saline.

Map pin icon 8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130
Phone icon +1 (734) 268-6269

How to Submit

Useful Links

Subscribe

Subscribe to our free daily newsletter to stay on top of all the local news.

Copyright © 2025 The Suntimes News