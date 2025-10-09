October 08, 2025

Upcoming Coffee Hour with Mayor and City Manager

STN Staff

GovernmentSaline

Mayor Brian Marl will host a coffee hour Friday, Oct. 17 with City Manager Dan Swallow.

“As is my custom, I will provide a City update, discuss several timely issues, including, our proposed town square, Curtiss Mansion and our ongoing investment in City infrastructure,” said Mayor Marl. “Further, I’m delighted that our new City Manager, Dan Swallow, will be joining me – this will be another great opportunity for him to introduce himself to the broader Saline community.”

Incoming City Manager, Dan Swallow, expressed his excitement to share his vision for his first six months. “I have had the absolute pleasure over the last few weeks to get to better know the City of Saline and meet many community leaders and supporters. I am enthusiastic about the tremendous opportunities that the City is ready to move forward in the near future. I am particularly excited about working more closely with existing and new partners, and leveraging the strengths of the larger Saline community.”

The upcoming “Coffee with the Mayor” event will be held on:

Friday, October 17

8 – 9:30 a.m.

Saline City Hall – Conference Room

100 North Harris Street

The event is open to all residents in the Saline community. Savory treats, donuts and assorted refreshments will be served with presentations beginning promptly at 8 a.m.

RSVPs are not required for the coffee hour. Any questions or concerns can be directed to Mayor Marl at (734) 272-3654 or [email protected].

