September 06, 2025

Upcoming Opening Reception at Gallery 100

STN Staff

Chelsea

Gallery 100 is hosting an Opening Reception for the Chelsea Painters on Sept. 14 from 2-3 p.m.

The Chelsea Painters are a group of artists whose work reflects their passion and commitment to the arts on both local and national stages. This exhibition will showcase their diverse talents and unique perspectives. The reception will provide art enthusiasts with the chance to meet the artists and engage in conversation about their works.

The exhibition will be on display from Sept. 5 to Oct. 30.

Event Details

  • Opening Reception Date: Sunday, Sept. 14, from 2-3:30 p.m.
  • Location: Gallery 100, Silver Maples of Chelsea
  • Free Event
  • Art is available for purchase

Gallery Hours:

Monday – Friday: 10 AM – 5 PM 

Saturday – Sunday: 10 AM – 3 PM 

More information is available at https://silvermaples.org/gallery100/

