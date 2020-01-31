Advertisement





| 30 sec read | from Washtenaw County |

Health officials are closely monitoring an outbreak of respiratory illness caused by a novel (new) coronavirus (termed “2019-nCoV”) that was first detected in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China and which continues to expand. As of Jan. 31, six cases have been confirmed in the United States. No cases have been confirmed in Michigan. Three individuals in Washtenaw have been tested; all of these tests have come back negative. All testing is currently done at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).



Confirmed Cases in U.S. Confirmed Cases in Michigan Confirmed Cases in Washtenaw County Suspect Cases in Washtenaw County (Pending Test Results) 6 0 0 0



Anyone who has traveled to China in the last 14 days and has symptoms of respiratory illness should seek medical care. Please contact your health care provider by phone before going to their office or to an urgent care or hospital.

It is unclear how easily the virus is spreading between people at this time. Signs and symptoms of this illness include fever, cough, and difficulty breathing. The most up-to-date information on the situation is available from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/summary.html.

Advertisement