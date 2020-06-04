Advertisement

The delay in the Cavanaugh Lake Road bridge project might be ending soon.

“As of right now, we are hoping to start on the Cavanaugh Lake Road bridge project in early July,” said Washtenaw County Road Commission spokesperson Emily Kizer. “We have to wait to start until at least July 1 due to environmental restrictions. We continue to work with our contractor and the railroad to make sure we are all set to start construction.”

In February, the WCRC said the project was delayed due to continued delays from the railroad in granting required permissions to work within the railroad right-of-way along with the environmental restrictions on the stream that are in effect from April-June.

The hope/plan was to have started the project earlier this year. Funding for this is coming from Federal, Michigan Transportation Fund.

Among the various project tasks that will be done, the WCRC will replace the bridge over Mill Creek between Deerfield Court and Campolina Road in Sylvan Township.



Kizer said the WCRC will post a road advisory in advance of the closure on its website and social media.

“We will also post message boards up on Cavanaugh Lake Road before the closure begins,” she said.

The public can subscribe to receive project updates on the project web page: https://www.wcroads.org/wcrc-project/cavanaugh-lake-road-culvert/.