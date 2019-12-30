Advertisement





| 1 min read | from DCF, FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE |

DEXTER, December 28, 2019 – Looking for a way to give back to the Dexter community? Consider an end-of-year gift to the Dexter Community Fund (DCF). The DCF is a permanent endowment dedicated to enriching the quality of life in the Dexter community – now and forever. In October, the Dexter Community Fund announced a $100,000 Challenge Match Campaign that runs until December 31st, 2019. Generous supporters have already contributed $88,000 towards the $100,000 goal. Now through December 31st, your donation will have double the impact!

All donations and pledges made to DCF by December 31, 2019, will be matched dollar-for-dollar, up to $100,000 in total gifts, by a group of local donors. Multi-year pledges (up to 5 years) are encouraged with the full amount of the pledge being doubled. Making a donation or pledge is easy:

Make a donation online at www.DexterCommunityFund.org; or

Mail a check made out to “Dexter Community Fund” to Ann Arbor Area Community Foundation, 301 N. Main St., Suite 300, Ann Arbor, MI 48104.

If you have any questions or would like to make a pledge, contact DCF Advisory Committee Chair, Julie Schumaker, at DexterFund@aaacf.org or 734-649-3317.

Advertisement

###

About the Dexter Community Fund (DCF) – The DCF is a permanent endowment dedicated to enriching the quality of life in the Dexter community. The Fund is a source of community capital available to address critical areas of need within the Dexter community through annual grants to local non-profit organizations. Based upon a community needs assessment, current funding priorities are: 1) services/programs for seniors; 2) mental health services for youth and adults; 3) services/programs for teens; 4) services/programs for the homebound; 5) improved outdoor recreational opportunities; and 6) programs to enhance arts & culture. The Dexter Community Fund is a geographic field of interest fund at the Ann Arbor Area Community Foundation (AAACF) which provides professional program staff, fund management and investment expertise. To learn more, please visit www.aaacf.org/dexter.

For good. For ever. For Dexter.