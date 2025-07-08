Update: Maple (Foster) Road Bridge

Post-Tensioning System Under Evaluation

The Washtenaw County Road Commission (WCRC), in collaboration with its engineering consultant Great Lakes Engineering, is conducting a detailed evaluation of the Maple Road (Foster) Bridge over the Huron River. The bridge is located between Huron River Drive and Country Club Road in Ann Arbor Township.

This review follows the discovery of a broken steel cable which is part of the bridge’s post-tensioning system, reported to WCRC on Sunday, June 9, 2025. The post-tension system is a structural component designed to add strength and reliability to the bridge. Given the condition of the post-tensioning system, WCRC and its consultants are evaluating options and will perform a revised load rating for the bridge.

The evaluation process is expected to take up to 30 days. This cautious approach ensures the safety of the traveling public by helping to prevent any additional unexpected failures. If the assessment concludes that removal of the post tension system is necessary, WCRC will hire a contractor to perform the work. After which the bridge will be reopened with a new, lower weight limit to reflect the updated structural capacity. Clear signage will be installed in multiple locations to alert drivers of the changes.

At this time, there is no confirmed timeline for completing any work on the bridge. In the interim, WCRC’s Operations Department will continue to monitor and maintain the designated detour route, including the unpaved local roads, to ensure safe and reliable travel for residents and commuters.

WCRC will provide project updates every two weeks on the bridge’s dedicated project page. Residents are encouraged to subscribe for email updates by visiting: https://www.wcroads.org/residents/subscribe-to-road-updates/