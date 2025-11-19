Update on Milan Area Schools’ Sinking Fund

It’s been just over a year since voters in Milan Area Schools (MAS) approved the Sinking Fund Millage. The funds have started to come in with the district already using some to address urgent needs while also thinking about using more and planning for some big projects ahead.

With the Sinking Fund in mind, MAS Superintendent Ryan McMahon gave the Board of Education and community an update during the Nov. 12 school board meeting. Before getting into any details, McMahon thanked the voters again and said they’re grateful to the taxpayers in the school district. The millage will be in place for the next 10 years, 2025 to 2034.

McMahon said the fund is expected to generate just over $1 million a year with a projected $1.14 million coming in this year. He said they have started to expend some of the funds, especially on some needed fixes.

One place was at the middle school, where the boiler completely failed and a new one was needed. That’s been put in. The middle school has other needs as well, including a new chiller. Another issue at the middle school that will need to be addressed is the water main there, which McMahon said is expected not to be a cheap fix and is very much needed before it breaks.

In the area of how the funding has already been used, the district purchased Chromebooks for students to the tune of $80,000 and expects to get more of these in the future. The district also purchased a new bus and maintenance vehicle. Late this past summer, MAS also purchased new security cameras to go in at buildings as part of the current system.

Planning ahead for some needed projects, McMahon said they’re beginning to look at needed fixes and updates for parking lots and roofing. He said these projects will be expensive, but are important.

Looking back at the ballot proposal, which was approved by voters on Nov. 5, 2024, it said the funding can be used for the construction or repair of school buildings; for school security improvements; for the acquisition or upgrading of technology; for the acquisition of student transportation vehicles; for the acquisition of parts, supplies, and equipment used for the maintenance of student transportation vehicles; for the acquisition of eligible trucks and vans used to carry parts, equipment, and personnel for or in the maintenance of school buildings; for the acquisition of parts, supplies, and equipment used to maintain such trucks and vans; and all other purposes authorized by law.

MAS has said it has no plans to purchase property or construct new schools with the funding.