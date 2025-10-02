Update on the Crossroads Development in Scio Township

The proposed residential project planned for the southwest corner of W. Liberty and S. Wagner roads is hitting a reset button of sorts. Its planners are looking at air quality testing at the site while also seeking help in making some of its living spaces more affordable.

The Crossroads development went back before the Scio Township Board at the Sept. 30 meeting for a few updates.

One update had the project planners seeking an extension because the approved final PUD site plan for Crossroads was set to expire on Sept. 24, unless an extension was granted. The applicant requested a one-year extension due to the additional air testing that has been conducted in relation to the neighboring Cadillac Asphalt plant. The extension was granted.

The project consists of 212 multifamily units ranging from 525 to 1,019 square feet. The plan includes: Five garden court buildings with 16 apartments each, two podium buildings with a total of 120 apartments and 12 one-bedroom carriage house apartments.

The project site is approximately 10.39 acres of vacant land. Planners said the overall estimated capital investment for the project is $67 million. Township documents said construction for the project is anticipated to begin in the fall 2025 and will continue until completion in fall of 2027.

Township Zoning Ordinance outlines that “construction shall be commenced within one year following final plan approval of a PUD. If construction is not commenced within such time, any approval of a PUD plan shall expire and be null and void, provided, an extension for a specific period may be granted by the Township Board upon good cause shown if such request is made to the Township Board prior to the expiration of the initial period.”

According to the township, in December 2024, representatives from Scio Township met with the new owner of the Crossroads development to address concerns regarding air quality to the site’s proximity to the Cadillac Asphalt plant, which is across Wagner Road from the site.

The ownership group requested additional air quality testing in coordination with EGLE, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, and the Washtenaw County Health Department. Testing conducted looked at comprehensive monitoring of carbon monoxide, sulfur dioxide, nitrogen oxide, PM10, PM2.5, hydrogen sulfide, and volatile organic compounds (VOCs).

Another update saw the project planners giving a presentation for the introduction of a TIF request. The planners are potentially requesting a Housing Readiness Brownfield TIF (tax increment financing) plan. The planners said a Housing Readiness Brownfield TIF would provide for designation of 20 percent of the units (43 units) in the Crossroad development for tenants earning 80 percent area median income or less for a period of 25 years.

No decision has been made yet on the TIF proposal.