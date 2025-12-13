Urgent Recall: Bengal King Jhal Chanachur Alert

December 12, 2025

The latest FDA recalls underscore the critical importance of vigilance in food safety to protect consumers’ health. South Asian Food Inc. has issued a recall for its Bengal King Jhal Chanachur due to undeclared peanuts, posing a serious risk to individuals with peanut allergies. The recall, classified as a Class I, signals a high health risk and has been in effect since October 2, 2023.

This recall is nationwide, affecting consumers across the United States. The specific product involved is Bengal King Jhal Chanachur, with lot numbers 2023/05/01 through 2023/08/10. The presence of peanuts, not indicated on the label, could lead to severe allergic reactions in unsuspecting consumers.

Consumers are urged to check their pantry for this product. If they find it, they should not consume it and are advised to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Those with questions or concerns can contact South Asian Food Inc. directly for more information. This recall serves as a reminder to always check food labels and stay informed about food safety alerts.

