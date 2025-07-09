July 09, 2025

Urgent Recall: DR Power Lithium-Ion Battery Packs

DR Power Equipment has issued an urgent recall of its lithium-ion battery packs due to serious fire and burn hazards. The recall affects approximately 13,200 units, with two reported incidents of overheating, though thankfully, no injuries have been reported.

The products in question include the DR Power LiPRO 5.0 Ah rechargeable lithium-ion battery packs. These are used in various battery-powered equipment such as lawnmowers, trimmers, and snow throwers, specifically models 414240, 524340, SB11022XEN, T4X3062XEN, CE75021XEN0, and CE77021XEN0. The batteries have been found to potentially short-circuit and ignite.

Consumers should stop using these battery packs immediately. DR Power is offering a pro-rated refund, depending on the battery’s age. Customers need to provide proof of destruction by uploading two photographs to the company’s recall site and completing a form. For proper disposal, follow local and state regulations.

For more information, contact DR Power at 800-454-8643 or visit their recall website. Stay safe and ensure your equipment is checked if it falls within these models.

Recalled DR Power Model 414240 Battery Pack (5 Ah)
DR Power Model 524340, DR Trimmer Mower
DR Power Model SB11022XEN, DR Pulse 62V Snow Thrower
DR Power Model T4X3062XEN, DR Trimmer Pulse
DR Power Model CE75021XEN0, DR Pulse 62V Mower 21”
DR Power Model CE77021XEN0, DR Pulse 62V Mower 21” SP

Link to original article.

