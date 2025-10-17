Urgent Recall: Haetae Cinnamon Powder Health Risk

Haitai, Inc. has issued a nationwide recall of its Haetae (HT) brand cinnamon powder due to potential lead contamination, a serious health risk affecting consumers across the United States. Lead exposure, even at low levels, can be harmful, particularly to children, potentially leading to severe health issues such as developmental defects and learning disorders. Adults are not immune either, with risks of kidney dysfunction and neurocognitive effects from prolonged exposure.

The recall involves the 8 oz Haetae (HT) Cinnamon powder, packaged in a square plastic bottle, bearing UPC number 0 20914 81415 9, with a best-by date of 02/09/25. Distributed by Haitai, Inc. of Cerritos, CA, this product was sold at various supermarkets nationwide.

The issue was identified after FDA testing revealed elevated lead levels. Consumers are urged to return the product to the place of purchase for a full refund. It is advised to consult healthcare providers for testing if the product has been consumed. For questions, Haitai, Inc. can be contacted at 1-323-890-0101 during business hours. This recall is conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Consumers should promptly check their pantry to ensure their safety.

