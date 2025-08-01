August 01, 2025

Urgent Recall: KidKraft Play Kitchens Strangulation Hazard

Backyard Kids has recalled approximately 192,000 KidKraft Farm to Table Play Kitchens due to a strangulation risk. This nationwide recall affects consumers across the United States and follows a tragic incident where a 23-month-old child in Oregon died after his clothing got caught on hooks intended for holding toy kitchen accessories.

The affected play kitchens, sold online from 2018 through July 2025 on platforms such as KidKraft.com, Amazon.com, and Walmart.com, are identified by model number 53411. These units feature plastic or metal hooks that can ensnare children’s clothing, posing a severe risk of strangulation and asphyxia. Backyard Kids, based in Plano, Texas, has offered free replacement hooks as a remedy to prevent further incidents.

Consumers are urged to immediately stop using the play kitchens and remove the original hooks. To receive free replacement hooks, contact Backyard Kids via their toll-free number, email, or website. Prioritizing safety, parents and guardians should take swift action to mitigate the risks associated with these recalled products.Image 2: Recalled KidKraft Farm to Table Play Kitchen
Image 3: Recalled KidKraft Farm to Table Play Kitchen (the hooks are circled)

Link to original recall.

