August 28, 2025

Urgent Recall: Kroger Mercado Shrimp Being Recalled Do To Cesium-137 Contamination

Aquastar (USA) Corp has issued an urgent recall for Kroger Mercado Frozen Cooked Shrimp due to potential cesium-137 contamination, posing a health risk to consumers. Cesium-137 is a radioactive isotope that can increase cancer risk with prolonged exposure.

The recall affects approximately 18,000 bags of Kroger Mercado Cooked Medium Peeled Tail-Off Shrimp, sold in 2 lb clear plastic bags. 

The affected shrimp were sold at Kroger in Michigan. They can also be found at Baker’s, Gerbes, Jay C, Mariano’s, Metro Market, Pay Less Supermarkets, and Pick ‘n Save in AL, AR, GA, IL, IN, KS, KY, MO, MS, NE, OH, SC, TN, VA, WI, WV between July 24, 2025 and August 11, 2025. 

The specific UPC is 011110626196, with lot codes 10662 5139 and 10662 5140, and best-before dates of November 19 and 20, 2027.

While no illnesses have been reported, the FDA advises consumers to dispose of the affected products or return them to the point of purchase for a full refund. For further inquiries, Aquastar can be reached at 1-800-331-3440, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PST.

Check your pantry for these products to ensure your family’s safety and contact the manufacturer for a refund if necessary.

This recall also affects Great Value Shrimp from Walmart which is supplied by Aquastar (USA) Corp.

Image 5: “Kroger mercado cooked shrimp carton”
Image 6: “Kroger Mercado Shrimp Pieces, 2 lb clear package, front”
Image 7: “Kroger Mercado Shrimp Pieces, 2 lb clear package, back”
Image 8: “Kroger Mercado Shrimp Pieces label, Best Before 11 19 2027”
Image 9: “Mercado Shrimp Pieces label, Best Before 11 20 2027”





Link to original article.

