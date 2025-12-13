December 12, 2025

Urgent Recall: Lead Contamination in Town Food Saucepans

Food Recalls

Recalls

Consumers across the United States should take note of a recent recall that could have serious health implications. Town Food Service Equipment Co., Inc., based in Brooklyn, NY, has announced a nationwide recall of its aluminum saucepans due to potential lead contamination. These saucepans, which range from 1 quart to 3 quarts in size, could leach lead into food, posing a significant health risk. Lead exposure is particularly dangerous for children, as it can cause developmental issues and other health problems even at low levels.

The recall affects saucepans distributed between January 1, 2023, and November 30, 2025, across multiple states including Michigan, California, and New York, as well as Puerto Rico and Quebec City, Canada. The products are marked with specific item numbers: 35400, 35401, 35402, and 35403. No illnesses have been reported, but the recall was initiated following FDA testing that detected leachable lead in the products.

Consumers who have purchased these saucepans are advised to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. For further information, customers can contact Town Food Service at 718-388-5650 or via email at [email protected]. It is crucial for consumers to check their kitchen items and remove any potentially hazardous cookware to ensure their family’s safety.

Image 5: Front Box Label, Town Food Service Equipment Co. 1.5qt alloy metal alumnium sauce pan
Image 6: Side Box Label, Town Food Service Equipment Co. 1.5qt alloy metal alumnium sauce pan
Image 7: Town Food Service Equipment Co. 1.5qt alloy metal alumnium sauce pan
Image 8: Town Food Service Equipment Co. 1.5qt alloy metal alumnium sauce pan
Image 9: Town Food Service Equipment Co. 1.5qt alloy metal alumnium sauce pan
Image 10: Town Food Service Equipment Co. 1.5qt alloy metal alumnium sauce pan
