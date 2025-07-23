Urgent Recall: Parashore Pear Slices Contamination Alert

W.W. Industrial Group has issued a recall for its Parashore Pear Slices in Juice due to elevated levels of lead and cadmium, posing a potential health risk to consumers across the United States. The recall affects the 15 oz cans of pear slices with lot number 3700/01172 6122J, produced on February 19, 2024, and marked with a best-by date of February 19, 2027. The product was distributed through Grocery Outlet stores nationwide.

Lead and cadmium are toxic metals that can cause serious health issues, particularly in children and pregnant women, leading to developmental delays and other severe health problems. The contamination was identified through routine sampling by the Maryland Department of Health.

Consumers are advised not to consume the affected product and should either dispose of it or return it to the place of purchase for a refund. No illnesses have been reported as of July 22, 2025. For further inquiries, consumers can contact W.W. Industrial Group at 516-676-9188, Monday to Friday, between 10 AM and 4 PM EST. It is crucial for consumers to check their pantries and ensure they do not consume these potentially hazardous products.





