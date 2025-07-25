Urgent Recall: Pura 4 Fragrance Diffusers Alert

In a significant safety alert for U.S. consumers, Pura Scents has issued a nationwide recall of its Pura 4 Smart Home Fragrance Diffusers. This recall is due to a potential hazard involving the detachable cover’s magnets, which can detach and pose a serious ingestion risk, especially to children. If swallowed, these high-powered magnets can attract each other inside the digestive system, potentially causing severe injuries like intestinal perforations or blockages, and even death.

The affected Pura 4 diffusers, sold from August 2023 to May 2025 at popular retailers such as Amazon, Target, and Scheels, comprise about 851,400 units in the U.S. and 1,100 in Canada. Consumers can identify the recalled products by their serial numbers, ranging from JX230000001 to JX230801425 and JX240000001 to JX240049959.

Pura Scents is actively reaching out to known purchasers and advises all consumers to remove and dispose of the existing detachable cover. While waiting for a free replacement, users should ensure the diffusers are kept out of children’s reach. For assistance, consumers can contact Pura Scents at 855-394-5292 or visit their website for more information. Immediate action is urged to prevent any potential injuries.

Link to original recall.