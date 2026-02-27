Urgent Recall: Quest Cat Food Health Alert

The safety of pet food is crucial for the well-being of our furry companions, and recent developments from Go Raw LLC have raised important concerns for cat owners nationwide. The company has expanded its voluntary recall of Quest Diet Cat Food Chicken Recipe products due to potentially low levels of thiamine (Vitamin B1), which is essential for feline health. This recall affects two lots of Quest Cat Food Chicken Recipe Frozen Diet, identified as MCD25350 and MCC25321, with best buy dates of 5/17/2027 and 6/16/2027, respectively. These products were distributed in beige, zip-lock 2lb packages with a UPC of 6-91730-17104-9.

Cats consuming diets deficient in thiamine may experience a range of symptoms from decreased appetite and vomiting to severe neurological issues, such as vision changes and seizures. If your cat exhibits these symptoms, immediate veterinary care is advised, as thiamine deficiency is typically reversible with prompt treatment.

Consumers are advised to discontinue use of the affected products and return them for a refund or replacement. Go Raw LLC is committed to resolving this issue and will provide updates as new inventory becomes available. For questions, customers can contact the company at [email protected] or call 801-432-7478. Checking your pantry and taking action can protect your pet’s health.











