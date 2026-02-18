February 18, 2026

Urgent Recall: Quest Cat Food Nationwide Alert

Food Recalls

Recalls

In a crucial move to safeguard pet health, Go Raw LLC has issued a nationwide recall for a specific lot of Quest Cat Food Chicken Recipe Freeze Dried Nuggets. The recall, announced on February 17, 2026, concerns products from lot code #C25288 due to insufficient thiamine (Vitamin B1) levels, a vital nutrient for cats.

The affected product comes in 10-ounce bags with a Best Buy Date of October 15, 2027, and was sold across the United States, including Michigan. Thiamine deficiency can lead to serious health issues in cats, such as decreased appetite, neurological problems, and more severe symptoms if not addressed promptly.

This recall follows a confirmed illness report, where the affected cat has since recovered following veterinary treatment. Go Raw LLC conducted tests revealing the thiamine shortfall and has taken corrective measures to avoid future occurrences.

Pet owners who purchased the product should stop using it immediately and return it to the retailer for a refund. For further inquiries, consumers can contact Go Raw LLC at 801-432-7478 or via email at [email protected]. Checking your pantry for the specified lot and taking swift action can prevent potential health risks to your feline companions.

Image 5: Front of package, Quest Cat Food Chicken Recipe Freeze Dried Nuggets
Image 6: Back of package, Quest Cat Food Chicken Recipe Freeze Dried Nuggets
Link to original article.

