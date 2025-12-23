Urgent Recall: Troemner Farm Pfeffernusse Cookies Hazard

An urgent recall has been issued by Troemner Farm for its Pfeffernusse Cookies due to the risk of undeclared allergens, posing a significant health hazard to consumers sensitive to milk, wheat, and soy. This recall affects Troemner Family Farm branded cookies available in 6 oz and 12 oz packages, distributed in retail outlets across Hancock and Calumet, Michigan.

The absence of allergen information on product labels was discovered during routine inspections, attributed to human error. While no allergic reactions have been reported so far, the oversight could lead to serious health issues for those with allergies.

Consumers who purchased these cookies are advised to return them to Troemner Farm at 48649 Larson Rd., Atlantic Mine, MI 49905 for a full refund or an exchange with correctly labeled products. For additional information, customers can contact the company at 312-497-1361.

Consumers should check their pantry for these cookies and ensure they are not consumed. Returning them for a refund or replacement is recommended to avoid potential health risks.





