Urgent Recall: Undeclared Peanuts in Popcorn Alert

Recent food recalls highlight the critical importance of allergen awareness, as Jody’s Inc. has issued a nationwide recall of its Cabot Creamery Sea Salt Caramel Cheddar Popcorn due to undeclared peanuts. This product, which poses a severe risk to individuals with peanut allergies, could potentially cause life-threatening reactions if consumed.

Specifically, the recall affects 6-ounce bags with lot number 2519907B1 and a “Best If Enjoyed By” date of July 15, 2026. The UPC for the affected popcorn is 8 50016 95530 6. Distributed initially from a facility in Norfolk, Virginia on July 23, 2025, the products made their way to distribution centers in states like California, Florida, Georgia, and Texas, before reaching retail shelves across the United States.

The recall was initiated after Jody’s Inc. received two customer complaints about peanuts being present in the popcorn bags. Although no illnesses have been reported, consumers who purchased this product should return it to the place of purchase for a full refund or dispose of it. For any questions, consumers can reach Jody M. Wagner at 757-422-8646 x103. This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the Food and Drug Administration. Consumers are urged to check their pantries to ensure their safety.

