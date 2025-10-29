October 29, 2025
Sign up
Log in

Urgent Recall: Uneviscerated “Dry Ghoinnya Fish” Alert

Food Recalls

Recalls

Urgent Recall: Uneviscerated “Dry Ghoinnya Fish” Alert

New Hoque & Sons Inc. has recalled its “Dry Ghoinnya Fish” after it was found to be uneviscerated, posing a serious health risk due to potential botulism poisoning. This recall, announced on October 29, 2025, affects consumers nationwide, as the product was distributed across the United States in retail stores.

The uneviscerated fish, packaged in clear plastic with an expiration date of May 19, 2025, and UPC code 908172635412, was identified through routine testing by the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets. Botulism, linked to uneviscerated fish, can cause symptoms such as dizziness, blurred vision, and muscle weakness.

No illnesses have been reported yet, but consumers who purchased the “Dry Ghoinnya Fish” should return it to the store for a full refund. For questions, New Hoque & Sons Inc. can be reached at (718) 391-0992. Check your pantry, and if you find this product, take immediate action to ensure your safety.

Image 1: U.S. flag
Image 2: Dot gov
Image 3: SSL
Image 4: U.S. Food and Drug Administration logo
Image 5: Labeling, New Hoque & Sons, Dry Ghoinnya Fish
Image 6: U.S. flag
Image 7: Food and Drug Administration Logo
Image 8: U.S. Department of Health and Human Services banner
Image 9: U.S. flag

Link to original article.

Latest articles

Urgent Recall: Uneviscerated “Dry Ghoinnya Fish” Alert

Food Recalls

Saline, Chelsea and Dexter High Schools are Ranked in Michigan’s Top 50

Lonnie Huhman

Square Ad - 300x300 - Tribble Pressure Washing
Square Ad - 300x300 - Tribble Painting

UPCOMING EVENTS

View Calendar
Add Event

Submit a Veterans Day Tribute

Click Here
The Sun Times News Logo

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, Milan, and Saline.

Map pin icon 8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130
Phone icon +1 (734) 268-6269

How to Submit

Useful Links

Subscribe

Subscribe to our free daily newsletter to stay on top of all the local news.

Copyright © 2025 The Suntimes News

WP2Social Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com