Urgent Recall: Uneviscerated “Dry Ghoinnya Fish” Alert

New Hoque & Sons Inc. has recalled its “Dry Ghoinnya Fish” after it was found to be uneviscerated, posing a serious health risk due to potential botulism poisoning. This recall, announced on October 29, 2025, affects consumers nationwide, as the product was distributed across the United States in retail stores.

The uneviscerated fish, packaged in clear plastic with an expiration date of May 19, 2025, and UPC code 908172635412, was identified through routine testing by the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets. Botulism, linked to uneviscerated fish, can cause symptoms such as dizziness, blurred vision, and muscle weakness.

No illnesses have been reported yet, but consumers who purchased the “Dry Ghoinnya Fish” should return it to the store for a full refund. For questions, New Hoque & Sons Inc. can be reached at (718) 391-0992. Check your pantry, and if you find this product, take immediate action to ensure your safety.



















