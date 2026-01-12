USNS Lansing Enters Service With Michigan-Built Components

A U.S. Navy ship bearing the name of Michigan’s capital has officially entered service, with several of its major components manufactured in the state.

The USNS Lansing, an Expeditionary Fast Transport (EPF) vessel, was recently christened by Governor Gretchen Whitmer in Mobile, Alabama. While the ship was assembled in Alabama, Michigan manufacturers supplied critical parts, including the main propulsion engines built in Novi and the stern ramp built in Kingsford.

“I am thrilled to participate in the christening of the USNS Lansing,” Whitmer said in a statement. “It is an honor to be a sponsor for the first Navy ship named after our state’s capital… Michigan has a long, proud history of investing in our national defense.”

Governor Whitmer at the christening of the USNS Lansing on January 10, 2026. Photo: State of Michigan

Designed for speed and versatility, the USNS Lansing is capable of operating in shallow waterways and transporting troops, military vehicles, and equipment. EPF vessels are used for a range of missions, including logistics support and rapid response operations.

State officials also highlighted Michigan’s broader role in defense and aerospace manufacturing. The sector generates an estimated $30 billion in economic activity statewide, supports nearly 4,000 businesses, and employs more than 166,000 people. Workforce initiatives such as the Michigan Maritime Manufacturing program focus on training workers for shipbuilding and related defense industries.

Photo: Conceptual rendering of the USNS Lansing. Wikipedia