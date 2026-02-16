Vehicle Strikes Pedestrians in Chelsea

From the Chelsea Police Department

Incident # 26-619

Date: February 15, 2026

Time: 10:58 am

The Chelsea Police Department was dispatched to the 100 block of S. Main Street (S. Main Street & E. Middle Street) for the report of a vehicle vs. pedestrian(s) crash. Upon arrival, officers found that two pedestrians had been struck while crossing E. Middle Street within the crosswalk. The driver had reportedly made a left turn from Main Street onto E. Middle Street. Officers assisted with rendering aid until medical personnel arrived on scene. The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and was interviewed. The two pedestrians were transported by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.