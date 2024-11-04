Veterans Day Activities at Dexter American Legion

Photo: For Veterans Day in 2023, members of Scout Troop 3456 assisted with the flag retirement. Photo courtesy of post 557.

This Saturday, November 9, 2024, the Dexter American Legion Post 557 will hold a series of activities in honor of our nation’s veterans for Veterans Day. Beginning at 3:00 p.m., the Legion will host a ceremonial flag retirement, where community members can witness this respectful tradition and display their “Hometown Heroes,” honoring local veterans.

Later in the day, the Legion invites the public to a Veterans Day dinner from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., featuring Swiss steak with mashed potatoes, vegetables, salad, and dessert. Veterans eat for free, and tickets for all others are $15.

Over the years, community members have entrusted numerous American flags to the Legion’s dedicated drop box, awaiting respectful retirement. The Dexter Legion ensures each flag receives a final tribute in accordance with the U.S. Flag Code, which prescribes burning as an honorable method of retirement.

The ceremonial flag retirement includes reciting the Pledge of Allegiance, poignant readings, and explanations of the flag’s symbolism—each star and stripe representing a piece of our nation’s history. Flags are respectfully sectioned before being committed to the flames, a dignified act honoring the unity and service they represent.

