| 3 min read | by Doug Marrin, dmarrin@thesuntimesnews.com |

Dexter’s Community Development Manager and City Manager gave their updates on recent projects to the city council at their Dec. 23, 2019, meeting.

Dexter Community Development Manager, Michelle Aniol, submitted the following updates:

Tree Planting Bid Recommendation

The city’s Tree Board reviewed the bids for 2020 and 2021 street tree planting Copies of the bid log and bid comparisons can be found in the council packet beginning on page 23. After review and discussion, the Tree Board unanimously recommended that the City Council award the contract to Lodie Farms. The City Council will consider the recommendation in January 2020. In the meantime, city staff will conduct a reference check.

Community Education Worksession

Mayor Keough, City Administration, and Staff were scheduled to meet with representatives from the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office, Fair Housing Alliance of Southeast and Mid-Michigan, Avalon Housing, and Faith in Action on Monday, December 23, 2019.

The purpose of the meeting is to discuss and plan a community meeting on the Faith in Action/Avalon Development.

The University of Michigan Research Seminar in Quantitative Economics Report

The University of Michigan Research Seminar in Quantitative Economics (RSQE) released its most recent forecast for Michigan. A copy is included in the city council packet beginning on page 25.

Highlights from the report include:

Michigan will return to moderate, bust sustained, expansion in 2020 and 2021.

State to add 23,000 payroll jobs in 2019, 29,000 in 2020 and 25,900 in 2021.

Unemployment rate averages 4.1 in 2019, but will decline to 3.9 in 2020 and 2.7 in 2021.

Detroit CPI inflation declines to 1.1% in 2019, but will rebound to 1.7-1.8 over the next two years.

Personal income growth to slow down to 4.1% in 2019 and moderated to the 3.6% to 3.7% range in 2020 and 2021.

Growth declines 2020, falling to 1.9%. As inflation stabilizes in 2021, so does real disposable income growth.

Michigan’s real GDP growth expected to decelerate to 0.4% in 2019, the slowest annual growth rate since the Great Recession. Growth returns to moderate rate of 1.3% in 2020 and 0.9% in 2021.

Michelle’s entire report including projects not updated since the last report can be found in the city council packet beginning on page 19.

City Manager Courtney Nicholls also included the following updates in her report:

City’s New Website

The new City website went live on Monday, December 16, 2019.

Solid Waste Fund

City staff brought it to the city council’s attention that costs are rising in the Solid Waste Fund. Under the prior waste management contract, the city only paid any per ton amount over $30/ton. Under the new contract, the city pays the full price of recycling. At the start of the year, the city was paying $78.25 per ton of recyclable material collected. This amount has continued to increase throughout the year to $114.35 per ton. In addition, there has been a significant amount of DPW overtime allocated to the Solid Waste Fund due to leaf collection.

Industrial Park Sign

The new industrial park sign was delivered to the site on Wednesday, December 18th. City staff will be working with Signs In One Day regarding installation.

March 2020 Election

An election will be held on March 10, 2020 for the purposes of the Presidential Primary. Voters will have the option of selecting a ballot for a specific political party or a “proposal only” ballot, which will not contain Presidential Primary candidates.

City staff was notified that Washtenaw Community College has added a ballot measure to the March 2020 ballot. In addition, per State Bureau of Elections direction, for the March election staff will be required to send absentee ballot applications including checkboxes for the March and November elections. It is anticipated that absentee ballot applications will be mailed before the end of the year, and ballots will be available towards the end of January.

Historic Stone Bridge Maintenance

MDOT Rail did a project to add mesh to prevent debris from falling from the Main Street bridge. This required a closure of the viaduct for several hours on Friday, December 13th. This repair is a temporary fix; they are planning a larger project in the first part of 2020 to make a more permanent repair. The work is planned for night time so that it does not impact school and commuting traffic. Once the dates for this work are set, they will be communicated through the city’s various communication channels.

Pedestrian Safety Project

The work on the pedestrian safety project is nearing completion. The final outstanding item of work is removal of the old signage at the rapid flashing beacon locations. Staff will be working with M-1 Studio on the production of a video that explains proper crossing techniques, which will be filmed this spring. The city is still looking to hire crossing guards to work at the Ann Arbor/Kensington intersection. Payment is $12.50 to work in the morning and $12.50 to work in the afternoon.

Mill Creek Park Phase 2

MDOT has released the bid for Mill Creek Park Phase II. Bids are due on Friday, January 10, 2020. Based on that date, SmithGroup provided the following updated timeline:

January: Bid Letting

February – March 31: Site Prep, Clearing, Earth Excavation, Helical Pier Installation, Boardwalk Construction

April – June 30: Earth Excavation, Base Prep, Helical Pier Installation, Boardwalk Construction

July – July 31: Asphalt Paving, Gravel Shoulders, Seeding, Mulching

July 31: Substantial Completion

City staff participated in a conference call with OHM and SmithGroup regarding the next steps for MCP Phase 2. OHM and SmithGroup are working jointly on a plan for construction services. Council should anticipate seeing a scope of work at the second meeting in January.

Courtney’s entire report including the projects not updated since the last report in the city council packet beginning on page 29.